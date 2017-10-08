Aaron Jones, not Williams, has been taking first-team reps with the Packers offense during practice this week, suggesting that Williams won't start Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With regular starter Ty Montgomery (ribs) listed as doubtful for the contest, there should be sizable roles in the offense for both Jones and Williams, but it appears the former may be first in line for touches. It was Williams who checked in ahead of Jones when Montgomery exited the Packers' Sept. 28 win over the Bears with multiple fractured ribs, but Williams was unable to take advantage of the opportunity, leaving the contest shortly after Montgomery upon succumbing to a knee injury of his own. Williams' departure paved the way for Jones to pick up 49 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, and it looks like that production may have allowed Jones to leapfrog Williams on the depth chart, at least to begin the Week 5 contest. It may be a case where Packers head coach Mike McCarthy decides to ride the hotter hand between Jones and Williams as Sunday's game unfolds.