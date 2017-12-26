Williams is expected to handle the bulk of the snaps at running back Week 17 against the Lions with Aaron Jones (knee) considered unlikely to play, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jones exited Saturday's 16-0 loss to the Vikings with a sprained MCL in his left knee, an injury similar to the one in his right knee that sidelined him for two weeks earlier this season. His absences in losses to the Steelers and Ravens enabled Williams to take hold of lead-back duties in the contest, with the rookie out of BYU accumulating a combined 42 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns and six receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown. With fellow rookie Devante Mays and fullback Aaron Ripkowski the only other ballcarriers on the roster and neither likely to see significant snaps in the season finale, Williams looks well positioned to reclaim a 20-plus-carry workload.