Williams will face competition for carries in 2020 after the Packers selected running back AJ Dillon in the second round of this year's draft.

Williams was an effective complement behind Aaron Jones the last couple seasons, but both players will be free agents in 2021, so the Packers decided to use a high pick on a running back to improve their stability at the position. Jones is still set to be the top option in Green Bay's backfield, and Williams figures to play some sort of regular role as well, particularly on passing downs. However, Williams has never been a dynamic runner as a professional, so he could cede some snaps and carries to Dillon, whose power style makes him more likely to usurp work from the sturdier Williams than the quicker Jones.