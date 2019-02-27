Coach Matt LaFleuer believes a committee approach is the best way to use Williams and Aaron Jones, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

General manager Brian Gutekunst had a different take, noting that he wants Jones on the field as much as possible, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The GM's comment is backed by a drastic gap in per-touch production between the two running backs, though it's easier to understand LaFleur's stance after accounting for Jones' issues with durability and Williams' solid work as a pass blocker. While Jones is still the far superior asset for dynasty leagues, it does seem the new coaching staff will evaluate multiple options in the backfield, potentially including additions via free agency and/or the draft.