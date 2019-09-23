Williams (neck) was listed as a limited participant in Monday's practice estimation, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Green Bay didn't hold a formal practice Monday, so what Williams does in Tuesday's session will be telling with regard to his status for Thursday's game against the Eagles. The 24-year-old led the team in carries Sunday against Denver en route to earning 86 scrimmage yards.

