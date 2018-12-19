Williams was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a toe injury, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

In the wake of Aaron Jones (knee) landing on injured reserve, Williams is left as the Packers' top running back, but an injury of his own is impacting his practice reps to begin Week 16 preparations. Assuming Williams maintains that workload (at worst) or elevates to full participation, he should handle the majority of the work out of the backfield Sunday against the Jets. His sole competition for touches is Kapri Bibbs, who was claimed off waivers Monday.

