Packers' Jamaal Williams: 'Deserves' snaps moving forward
Running backs coach Ben Sirmans said Thursday that Williams "deserves" snaps, even when Aaron Jones (knee) is healthy enough to return, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Among the injured running backs in the Packers backfield, Jones appears to be ahead of Ty Montgomery (ribs) in their respective recoveries. As evidence, Jones practiced in a limited capacity the past two days and even had a "trial run" in team drills, while Montgomery hasn't participated in a session since Nov. 10. Williams has taken full advantage of increased reps the last three games, taking 59 carries for 190 yards (3.2 YPC), reeling in nine of 12 passes for 114 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Continued DNPs for Jones and Montgomery would result in another significant workload for Williams this Sunday against the Buccaneers.
