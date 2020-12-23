Williams (quadriceps) didn't practice Wednesday.
As was foretold when he wasn't seen at the open portion of the session, Williams was held out due to the quad issue he picked up Week 15 versus the Panthers. Fellow backfield mate Aaron Jones was limited himself by a toe injury, leaving AJ Dillon as the only healthy Green Bay running back at the moment. As a result, this backfield will be one to watch as Sunday's game against the Titans approaches.
