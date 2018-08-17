Williams doesn't think his ankle injury is a long-term concern, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Williams got the start in Thursday's preseason win over Pittsburgh, taking two carries for two yards and catching one of two targets for six yards before making an early exit. Though he doesn't believe the ankle injury is serious, he wasn't sure if he would've returned to the game if it had been a regular-season contest. With Aaron Jones (hamstring) suspended for the first two games of the season, Ty Montgomery would be in line for the Week 1 starting job if Williams is wrong about the severity of his injury. Given that Devante Mays (hamstring) is also banged up, Joel Bouagnon and Akeem Judd may actually have a shot at cracking the 53-man roster, at least for a few weeks early in the season.