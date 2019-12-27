Williams (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in Detroit, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Coach Matt LaFleur essentially confirmed that Williams won't play, leaving Dexter Williams and Tyler Ervin as the reserve options in the backfield. The situation could lead to extra touches for Aaron Jones, as it isn't clear if the Packers will trust Williams or Ervin to handle significant work in an important game. A victory would give the Packers a shot at the NFC's No. 1 seed, while a loss could drop them as low as No. 3. A bye week would help Williams avoid any additional missed time beyond Sunday.