Packers' Jamaal Williams: Doubtful for Week 17
Williams (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in Detroit, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Coach Matt LaFleur essentially confirmed that Williams won't play, leaving Dexter Williams and Tyler Ervin as the reserve options in the backfield. The situation could lead to extra touches for Aaron Jones, as it isn't clear if the Packers will trust Williams or Ervin to handle significant work in an important game. A victory would give the Packers a shot at the NFC's No. 1 seed, while a loss could drop them as low as No. 3. A bye week would help Williams avoid any additional missed time beyond Sunday.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Not expected to play•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Not at practice•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: No activity yet this week•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Listed as 'DNP' on report•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Shoulder injury not serious•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Questionable to return Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...