Packers' Jamaal Williams: Drops 148 yards, two scores on Steelers
Williams carried 21 times for 66 yards and a touchdown while catching four of five targets for 69 yards and another touchdown during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Steelers.
Williams put the Packers on top early by catching a short pass and weaving his way to the end zone for what was ultimately a 54-yard touchdown reception. However, he was relatively inefficient outside of that explosive play, as Williams averaged just 3.8 yards on his 24 other touches. In fact, it's unlikely he did enough to secure his claim on the starting gig with Ty Montgomery (ribs) looking to be closing in on a return. However, Williams received 21 of the Packers' 23 designed carries Sunday and would likely remain in a workhorse role if Montgomery can't make it back for the Week 13 date with Tampa Bay.
