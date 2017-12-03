Williams rushed 21 times for 113 yards and a touchdowns and brought in two of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 26-20 overtime win against the Buccaneers.

Williams retained lead-back duties despite the fact Aaron Jones (knee) was active, and he proved up to the task once again with his first career 100-yard effort. The 22-year-old BYU product has logged at least 20 carries in three of his past four games and continues to have a consistent presence in the passing game as well. Sunday's game also marked his first time over 4.0 yards per carryl, as Williams found running room much easier to come by than in prior tussles with the Steelers, Ravens and Bears. Given his production, it's expected that the rookie will continue to helm the Packers' ground attack against the Browns in Week 14.