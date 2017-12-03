Packers' Jamaal Williams: Eclipses 100 yards rushing in win
Williams rushed 21 times for 113 yards and a touchdowns and brought in two of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 26-20 overtime win against the Buccaneers.
Williams retained lead-back duties despite the fact Aaron Jones (knee) was active, and he proved up to the task once again with his first career 100-yard effort. The 22-year-old BYU product has logged at least 20 carries in three of his past four games and continues to have a consistent presence in the passing game as well. Sunday's game also marked his first time over 4.0 yards per carryl, as Williams found running room much easier to come by than in prior tussles with the Steelers, Ravens and Bears. Given his production, it's expected that the rookie will continue to helm the Packers' ground attack against the Browns in Week 14.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Expected to retain lead-back duties in Week 13•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Perhaps facing competition•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: 'Deserves' snaps moving forward•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: May have competition soon•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Drops 148 yards, two scores on Steelers•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Produces 95 scrimmage yards•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...