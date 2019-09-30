Packers' Jamaal Williams: Enters concussion protocol
A Packers spokesperson said Monday that Williams, who suffered an apparent head/neck injury in the Week 4 loss to the Eagles, has entered the NFL's concussion protocol, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was present at the Packers' team facility Monday but wasn't able to meet with the media and provide an update on his condition since he remains in the protocol. Considering the running back was carted off the field and later hospitalized after taking a big blow to the head, he may have a tough time passing all five phases of the protocol before Sunday's game in Dallas arrives. If that's the case, rookie Dexter Williams would be the lone depth option at running back available behind starter Aaron Jones.
