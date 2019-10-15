Williams rushed 14 times for 104 yards and caught four of five targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 23-22 win over the Lions.

Williams returned to the lineup after missing Week 5 with a concussion, and although Aaron Jones started as usual at tailback, Williams made his presence felt once offered the opportunity. Specifically, after Jones fumbled and dropped a would-be touchdown on consecutive drives, Williams was put in the game and quickly responded with a five-yard touchdown. He then ripped off a career-long, 45-yard rush on Green Bay's next series, ultimately helping him top 100 yards for the second time in his career. In comparison, Jones finished with 11 carries for 47 yards and four catches on seven targets for 13 more. Given that discrepancy, Williams could very well earn himself additional touches in Week 7 versus the Raiders, but considering Jones still ranks second league-wide with eight touchdowns and is usually rather reliable, Williams' extra work should still come in a second-string capacity.