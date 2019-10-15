Packers' Jamaal Williams: Excellent in return to action
Williams rushed 14 times for 104 yards and caught four of five targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 23-22 win over the Lions.
Williams returned to the lineup after missing Week 5 with a concussion, and although Aaron Jones started as usual at tailback, Williams made his presence felt once offered the opportunity. Specifically, after Jones fumbled and dropped a would-be touchdown on consecutive drives, Williams was put in the game and quickly responded with a five-yard touchdown. He then ripped off a career-long, 45-yard rush on Green Bay's next series, ultimately helping him top 100 yards for the second time in his career. In comparison, Jones finished with 11 carries for 47 yards and four catches on seven targets for 13 more. Given that discrepancy, Williams could very well earn himself additional touches in Week 7 versus the Raiders, but considering Jones still ranks second league-wide with eight touchdowns and is usually rather reliable, Williams' extra work should still come in a second-string capacity.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Returns with full practice•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Out of concussion protocol•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Officially out Week 5•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Not at practice Friday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Sits out practice•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: No activity Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 6 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 6,...
-
Top Week 7 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...