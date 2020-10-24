Williams is expected to handle an increased workload Sunday against the Texans following news that Aaron Jones (calf) likely will be inactive, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Williams has worked in a change-of-pace role this year behind Jones, and he's rushed 33 times for 142 yards (4.3 YPC) and caught 13 of 14 targets for 119 yards. His average of 10.5 touches per game is bound to rise if Jones is indeed sidelined, although rookie second-round pick AJ Dillon likely will share the backfield with Williams. There's plenty of room for both to be productive, however, as the Texans have allowed 199 yards from scrimmage per game and eight total touchdowns to opposing running backs this season.