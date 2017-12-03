Williams is expected to act as the Packers' lead back Sunday against the Buccaneers even though Aaron Jones (knee), who is listed as questionable for the game, is likely to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After missing the Packers' previous two games with an MCL sprain, Jones returned to practice this week as a limited participant. Though that will apparently be enough for Green Bay to sign off on Jones' return, the rookie was originally projected to miss 3-to-6 weeks with the injury, suggesting that he likely won't be 100 percent healthy Sunday. That will likely result in Packers head coach Mike McCarthy acting judiciously with his usage of Jones, paving the way for Williams to see the overwhelming share of touches out of the backfield, as has been the case each of the past three contests. While Williams turned in his most impressive outing of the campaign in the Week 12 loss to the Steelers (135 total yards, two touchdowns), his efficiency (3.2 yards per carry) this season has left much to be desired. If Jones checks out of Sunday's game fine, he could take back the top spot on the depth chart Week 14 against Cleveland, relegating Williams to a more limited role out of the backfield.