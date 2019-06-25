Williams could face competition from sixth-round pick Dexter Williams, FOX Sports Wisconsin reports.

The rookie posted better marks in every combine drill than what his new teammate did two years ago, but the veteran should retain a role on the basis of his pass-blocking acumen if nothing else. In any case, Aaron Jones is locked in as Green Bay's lead runner, coming off back-to-back, injury-plagued seasons with 5.5 yards per carry. The Packers likely would turn to a mix of Jamaal and Dexter Williams if Jones were to miss more time this upcoming season. The team finished June minicamp with only four tailbacks on its roster, holding on to Tra Carson (ribs) but cutting Kapri Bibbs.

