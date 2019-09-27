Play

Williams (head/neck) said he isn't in any pain, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Williams was carted off the field after a scary collision in Thursday's 34-27 loss to the Eagles. He was down on the field for a few minutes, so there's a good chance he's still dealing with concussion symptoms even if he isn't in pain.

