Packers' Jamaal Williams: Feeling better Friday
Williams (head/neck) said he isn't in any pain, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was carted off the field after a scary collision in Thursday's 34-27 loss to the Eagles. He was down on the field for a few minutes, so there's a good chance he's still dealing with concussion symptoms even if he isn't in pain.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Has feeling in all extremities•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Carted off field Thursday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Listed as full participant•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Dealing with neck issue•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Leads way in touches•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Cleared to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 RB Preview: Michel a sit?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 4 at running back, including...
-
Week 4 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 4 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...