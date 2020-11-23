Williams carried the ball five times for 12 yards in Week 11 against the Colts. He added one reception on two targets for four yards and a touchdown.

Williams was out-touched by Aaron Jones 14-6, but he managed to tally his second touchdown of the season. He found the end zone on a four-yard reception just before halftime, beating defenders to the corner of the end zone on a dumpoff pass. Williams has seen his role in the passing game diminish as Davante Adams has dominated targets throughout the season, making him a more traditional backup to Aaron Jones in the backfield.