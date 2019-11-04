Williams carried the ball twice for 10 yards and caught all six of his targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Chargers.

His fourth-quarter score didn't affect the outcome, but it did extend Williams' streak of games with a receiving TD to four. His six targets were also a season high, in part due to the Packers' offensive line struggling to protect Aaron Rodgers and the QB needing to get rid of the ball quickly. Williams stands a good chance of being productive again next week against a Panthers defense that has been vulnerable to RBs, both on the ground and through the air, all year.