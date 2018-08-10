Packers' Jamaal Williams: Finds paydirt in exhibition opener
Williams had five carries for 16 yards and one reception for eight yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason opener.
Williams did not get much going on the ground Thursday, but his touchdown was impressive, as he caught the ball in the flat, made his defender miss on the sideline, and dove in for the score from a couple yards out. As long as he stays healthy, everything is lined up for Williams to open the season as the Packers' starting running back.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Getting heavy run with starters•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Likely headed for committee•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Posts 113 yards from scrimmage•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Could be bell cow in finale•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Accrues 58 rushing yards•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Contributes 30 yards in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR busts to avoid
Heath Cummings looks at three receivers you may be dropping before they help your Fantasy...
-
Breaking down WR ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for receivers heading into 2018.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...