Williams had five carries for 16 yards and one reception for eight yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason opener.

Williams did not get much going on the ground Thursday, but his touchdown was impressive, as he caught the ball in the flat, made his defender miss on the sideline, and dove in for the score from a couple yards out. As long as he stays healthy, everything is lined up for Williams to open the season as the Packers' starting running back.