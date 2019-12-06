Play

Williams (knee) is practicing Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Williams' participation suggests he isn't dealing with a significant injury after being added to the Thursday injury report as a limited participant. An unexpected absence for Sunday's game against Washington would leave Dexter Williams and Tyler Ervin as options to spell Aaron Jones in the backfield.

