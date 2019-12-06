Packers' Jamaal Williams: Fine to practice
Williams (knee) is practicing Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Williams' participation suggests he isn't dealing with a significant injury after being added to the Thursday injury report as a limited participant. An unexpected absence for Sunday's game against Washington would leave Dexter Williams and Tyler Ervin as options to spell Aaron Jones in the backfield.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Comes down with knee injury•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Gains 67 total yards•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Leads team in total yardage•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Splits carries vs. Panthers•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Scores twice in primetime win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff week for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: Sit Giants WRs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.