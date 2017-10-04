Williams (knee) practiced fully Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Williams backed up his sentiment Tuesday that his left knee injury won't keep him on the sideline, where he remained for the final 41:12 of last Thursday's game versus the Bears. Meanwhile, starting running back Ty Montgomery participated in a limited fashion Wednesday. If Montgomery plays through his broken ribs this Sunday against the Bears, Williams would be next in line for touches in the event Montgomery has a cap on his workload. That said, Williams may have to contend with fellow rookie Aaron Jones for touches after the latter accumulated 49 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries Thursday.