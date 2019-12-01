Packers' Jamaal Williams: Gains 67 total yards
Jones ran for 41 yards on 10 carries and added 26 yards on four catches during Sunday's 31-13 win over the Giants.
Williams has now outgained fellow back Aaron Jones in three of the past four games, thanks in large part to his work in the short passing game. He's also been a more efficient runner during that span, averaging 4.4 yards per carry to Jones' 3.9. Jones still holds more value given his use in the red zone. That is subject to change, however, as Williams had a four-game touchdown streak earlier this season. With he and Jones trending in opposite directions, Williams may pick up a few more touches Sunday against a disappointing Washington team.
