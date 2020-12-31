Williams (quadriceps) was a full practice participant Thursday.
Williams was deemed to be limited at Wednesday's walk-through session, so his elevation to uncapped one day later is telling for the health of his quadriceps. With his status cleared ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale in Chicago, it'll be interesting to see if he retains his role as the Packers' No. 2 running back after AJ Dillon's impressive performance in Williams' absence Week 16. Dillon racked up 22 touches for 129 yards and two TDs in the blowout win over the Titans, while Aaron Jones himself recorded 12 touches for 108 total yards.