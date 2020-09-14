Williams had seven carries for 21 yards and four receptions for 21 more yards in Sunday's victory over the Vikings.

Williams did not do a lot in the yardage department in Week 1, but he did have quite a few opportunities to put up fantasy points, recording 11 touches, taking the field on 40 percent of the Packers' offensive snaps and even getting a carry from the two-yard line that he did not convert. Williams is the clear No. 2 running back in Green Bay -- top back Aaron Jones played 54 percent of the snaps and had 20 touches Sunday -- but he will play some sort of regular role when Jones is healthy and is in position to be far more active in the offense should Jones be unavailable for any reason.