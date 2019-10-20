Packers' Jamaal Williams: Gets touchdown through air
Williams caught four of five targets for 26 yards and a touchdown and added five yards on three carries during Sunday's 42-24 win over Oakland.
The Raiders were closing quickly on Aaron Rodgers on a goal-line possession in the final moments of the first half. The veteran passer adjusted quickly, flipping the ball out into the flat for a two-yard touchdown to Williams. Though he scored, the performance was a letdown after Williams' 136-yard game in Week 6. The BYU product has been more efficient on the season than stablemate Aaron Jones, averaging 4.6 yards per carry to Jones' 4.0, but has garnered more touches than Jones just twice in six games. It'd be foolish to count on him to get the lion's share of carries in any given week, though he's become a relatively reliable receiver with three receiving touchdowns this season.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Excellent in return to action•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Returns with full practice•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Out of concussion protocol•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Officially out Week 5•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Not at practice Friday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Sits out practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...