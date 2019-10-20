Williams caught four of five targets for 26 yards and a touchdown and added five yards on three carries during Sunday's 42-24 win over Oakland.

The Raiders were closing quickly on Aaron Rodgers on a goal-line possession in the final moments of the first half. The veteran passer adjusted quickly, flipping the ball out into the flat for a two-yard touchdown to Williams. Though he scored, the performance was a letdown after Williams' 136-yard game in Week 6. The BYU product has been more efficient on the season than stablemate Aaron Jones, averaging 4.6 yards per carry to Jones' 4.0, but has garnered more touches than Jones just twice in six games. It'd be foolish to count on him to get the lion's share of carries in any given week, though he's become a relatively reliable receiver with three receiving touchdowns this season.