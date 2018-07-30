Packers' Jamaal Williams: Getting heavy run with starters
Williams has been getting most of the work with the starting offense during normal down-and-distance situations, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.
Aaron Jones (suspension) has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, and Ty Montgomery has been taking most of the first-team reps in two-minute and no-huddle situations. Williams is the best bet to handle the Week 1 starting job, but a committee approach is still the most likely outcome, especially once Jones returns from a two-game suspension. Despite averaging just 3.6 yards per carry as a rookie, Williams made a strong impression with his durability (16 games) and unexpected pass-catching contributions (25 catches for 262 yards and two scores on 34 targets).
