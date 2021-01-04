Williams had five carries for 26 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears.
Williams got the ball nearly half the time he was on the field, but Aaron Jones received the bulk of the backfield work in Sunday's contest and Williams played only 12 snaps. Williams was still far more involved than fellow reserve AJ Dillon -- who tallied just five snaps and one carry -- and he remains the clear backup behind Jones heading into the postseason.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Gets back to full participation•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Limited Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Back at practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Not playing Week 16•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Doubtful for SNF•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Sidelined for practice•