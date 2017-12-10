Williams took 15 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown and caught all seven of his targets for 69 yards and another score in Sunday's 27-21 overtime win in Cleveland.

Williams got off to a fast start when the Browns left him wide open for a 30-yard touchdown on the opening drive. He struggled to get anything going on the ground against an underrated run defense, but he did score a short touchdown on his third try from the one-yard line early in the fourth quarter. Williams ultimately topped 20 touches for a fifth straight week, while Aaron Jones lost two yards on four carries and didn't get any targets. Williams figures to stay busy in a Week 15 road game against the Panthers, regardless of whether Brett Hundley or Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) is under center.