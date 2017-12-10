Williams took 15 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown and caught all seven of his targets for 69 yards and another score in Sunday's 27-21 overtime win in Cleveland.

Williams got off to a fast start when the Browns left him wide open for a 30-yard touchdown on the opening drive. He struggled to get anything going on the ground against an underrated run defense, but he did score a short touchdown on his third try from the one-yard line early in the fourth quarter. Williams ultimately topped 20 touches for a fifth straight week, while Aaron Jones lost two yards on four carries and didn't get any targets. Williams figures to stay busy in a Week 15 road game against the Panthers, regardless of whether Brett Hundley or Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) is under center.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop