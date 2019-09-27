Play

Williams did not return to Thursday's game against the Eagles after taking a hit to the head, but he did have feeling and movement in all of his extremities when he was evaluated by medical staff.

The full extent of Williams' injuries has not been revealed as of yet, but the initial reports about his condition are positive. The Packers figure to provide more details regarding Williams' status after evaluating him again Friday or shortly thereafter.

