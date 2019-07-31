Williams (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Williams has been held out of drills since Saturday. On this occasion, though, he was joined by fellow running back Aaron Jones, who is tending to a hamstring injury of his own. Per Demovsky, Williams' issue is more severe than Jones', leaving the former with an undetermined timetable for a return. With the duo on the sidelines Wednesday, 2019 sixth-round pick Dexter Williams got run with the first-team offense.

