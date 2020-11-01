Williams carried the ball 16 times for 75 yards and caught all six of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Vikings. He also ran in a two-point conversion.

It was a strong performance, but Davante Adams ended up scoring all three of Green Bay's TDs, preventing Williams from putting together an even bigger day. The fourth-year back has now topped 100 scrimmage yards in back-to-back games, but his workload and production in Week 9's road trip to San Francisco will depend on the health of Aaron Jones (calf).