Williams (ankle) was in pads at Tuesday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Williams sustained an ankle injury last Thursday against the Steelers, but afterward he declared that he was "fine," according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. By returning within a week, Williams upheld this belief, but the Packers would behoove themselves by limiting his reps in preparation for Friday's preseason contest in Oakland. Elsewhere in the backfield, Aaron Jones is tending to a hamstring injury and will kick off the season with a two-game suspension, leaving Ty Montgomery as the unscathed running back option at the moment.

