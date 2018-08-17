Packers' Jamaal Williams: Injures ankle against Steelers
Williams injured his ankle in Thursday's preseason tilt against Pittsburgh.
Williams had just two carries for two yards before exiting with his ankle injury. It's unclear how severe the issue is but the team isn't expected to risk making it worse in a preseason game. Look for Joel Bouagnon and Akeem Judd to get some extra snaps with Williams sidelined for the time being.
