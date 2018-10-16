Packers' Jamaal Williams: Leads Packers backs in snaps again
Williams had six carries for 29 yards and one reception for 10 yards in Monday's victory over the 49ers.
Williams led Packers running backs in snaps Monday with 27 -- Ty Montgomery was on the field for 26 and Aaron Jones 19 -- but he still finished with single-digit touches for the third time in four weeks. The Packers have been content to rotate all three running backs early this season, but Jones has received 32 carries to Williams' 28 since making his season debut in Week 3, and it's possible that ratio could increase further in Jones' direction if the Packers are able to work him into more spots in the offense during the team's Week 7 bye. Even if that turns out not to be the case, expect Williams' current level of production to remain steady as long as all three backs are healthy.
