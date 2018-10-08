Packers' Jamaal Williams: Leads Packers backs in snaps
Williams had six carries for 33 yards and two receptions for 19 yards in Sunday's loss to the Lions.
Williams did not get much going Sunday, but his opportunities were limited with the Packers needing to pass frequently with them well behind on the scoreboard most of the day. Williams was narrowly outproduced by fellow running back Aaron Jones on Sunday, but he still led all Packers running backs with 33 snaps, as Jones was on the field for just 22 plays while Ty Montgomery played 29. There has been much discussion about getting Jones more carries, and that could certainly happen -- at Williams' expense -- should game flow dictate that in the coming weeks. However, Williams is always going to have some sort of role given his pass protection skills, and the Packers seem comfortable rotating all their running backs in an effort to keep them fresh for the duration of the season.
