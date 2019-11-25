Williams rushed 11 times for 45 yards and caught seven passes (eight targets) for 35 yards in Sunday's 37-8 loss to the 49ers.

Williams continued to outpace Aaron Jones in terms of receiving work (eight targets against just one), but the carry split is a bit misleading, as the former got some extra run in the fourth quarter when backups had already entered the game for both sides. Last game's zero-catch performance is looking more like an anomaly, as Sunday proved that the 24-year-old is clearly the team's receiving back (3.9 receptions per game excluding Week 10). Williams could get a few extra carries if next week's matchup against the Giants becomes a blowout in the other direction, otherwise he will be left for deep PPR formats.