Packers' Jamaal Williams: Leads team in total yardage
Williams rushed 11 times for 45 yards and caught seven passes (eight targets) for 35 yards in Sunday's 37-8 loss to the 49ers.
Williams continued to outpace Aaron Jones in terms of receiving work (eight targets against just one), but the carry split is a bit misleading, as the former got some extra run in the fourth quarter when backups had already entered the game for both sides. Last game's zero-catch performance is looking more like an anomaly, as Sunday proved that the 24-year-old is clearly the team's receiving back (3.9 receptions per game excluding Week 10). Williams could get a few extra carries if next week's matchup against the Giants becomes a blowout in the other direction, otherwise he will be left for deep PPR formats.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Splits carries vs. Panthers•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Scores twice in primetime win•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Gets touchdown through air•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Excellent in return to action•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Returns with full practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...