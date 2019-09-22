Williams ran for 59 yards on 12 carries and added 27 yards on two catches during Sunday's 27-16 win over Denver.

After slowly increasing his workload through the first two weeks, Williams finally overtook Aaron Jones in touches Sunday, 14 to 11. Jones benefited from two of the most important touches -- a pair of touchdown carries -- but the slowly increasing role of Williams bears watching as Jones has struggled early -- averaging 3.8 yards per carry thus far this season. Look for Williams -- particularly with his receiving ability -- to continue to put pressure on his teammate Thursday against the Eagles.