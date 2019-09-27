Coach Matt LaFleur said Williams (head/neck) was "doing well" Friday, when the running back was discharged from a Green Bay-area hospital, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams was in the throes of getting tackled on the Packers' first possession Thursday when Eagles defensive lineman Derek Barnett went shoulder first into the RB, who remained motionless on the field for a time before getting stretchered off the field. Promptly ruled out with head and neck injuries, Williams stayed the night at the hospital, seemingly as a precautionary measure. The Packers haven't revealed whether or not he suffered a concussion, but it wouldn't surprise if he ultimately heads to the protocol for head injuries.