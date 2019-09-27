Packers' Jamaal Williams: Leaves hospital Friday morning
Coach Matt LaFleur said Williams (head/neck) was "doing well" Friday, when the running back was discharged from a Green Bay-area hospital, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Williams was in the throes of getting tackled on the Packers' first possession Thursday when Eagles defensive lineman Derek Barnett went shoulder first into the RB, who remained motionless on the field for a time before getting stretchered off the field. Promptly ruled out with head and neck injuries, Williams stayed the night at the hospital, seemingly as a precautionary measure. The Packers haven't revealed whether or not he suffered a concussion, but it wouldn't surprise if he ultimately heads to the protocol for head injuries.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Feeling better Friday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Has feeling in all extremities•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Carted off field Thursday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Listed as full participant•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Dealing with neck issue•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Leads way in touches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...