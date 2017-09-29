Packers' Jamaal Williams: Likely has sprained knee
Williams likely sprained his knee during Thursday's win over the Bears and is expected to miss some time, although he still needs additional testing to confirm it was indeed a sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The severity of the sprain remains unclear, but Williams' status heading into Week 5 against the Cowboys is looking bleak, even with the added time to rest. Ty Montgomery also sustained an injury to his chest in Thursday's game, and his status is currently unknown, so the Packers may be forced into utilizing Aaron Jones and Devante Mays more than expected against the Cowboys, although time will tell.
