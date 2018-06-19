Packers coach Mike McCarthy expects Williams to be part of a committee backfield, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports. "We've got young players that we really like that all played really well, but it's been in short periods of time," McCarthy said. "Ty Montgomery had a run there where he was outstanding. Jamaal has probably been the most available of the three, and Aaron [Jones] has been so impactful when he's been in there."

Williams was the clear leader of the Green Bay backfield in the second half of last season, recording at least 10 carries in each of the final eight games, though he fell shy of four yards per carry in all but one of those contests. While probably the least explosive of the bunch, Williams played all 16 games in his rookie season, avoiding the injury bug that bit both Jones and Montgomery. Each of the three figures to spend time with the first-team offense during training camp, and the battle for playing time may ultimately spill into the regular season. Williams seems to have the edge in durability, but Jones was the most effective rusher (5.5 YPC) last season, and Montgomery has the advantage in experience and pass-catching skill.