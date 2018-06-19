Packers' Jamaal Williams: Likely headed for committee
Packers coach Mike McCarthy expects Williams to be part of a committee backfield, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports. "We've got young players that we really like that all played really well, but it's been in short periods of time," McCarthy said. "Ty Montgomery had a run there where he was outstanding. Jamaal has probably been the most available of the three, and Aaron [Jones] has been so impactful when he's been in there."
Williams was the clear leader of the Green Bay backfield in the second half of last season, recording at least 10 carries in each of the final eight games, though he fell shy of four yards per carry in all but one of those contests. While probably the least explosive of the bunch, Williams played all 16 games in his rookie season, avoiding the injury bug that bit both Jones and Montgomery. Each of the three figures to spend time with the first-team offense during training camp, and the battle for playing time may ultimately spill into the regular season. Williams seems to have the edge in durability, but Jones was the most effective rusher (5.5 YPC) last season, and Montgomery has the advantage in experience and pass-catching skill.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Posts 113 yards from scrimmage•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Could be bell cow in finale•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Accrues 58 rushing yards•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Contributes 30 yards in loss•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Has another huge game•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Eclipses 100 yards rushing in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...
-
Spotting 10 early breakouts
Heath Cummings looks at nine players who could give us the best performance of their careers...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Busts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives his second list of players to avoid heading into the 2018 campaign.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Sleepers 2.0
Reliable options like Matt Ryan, Rishard Matthews and Kenny Stills are among the players Jamey...