Packers' Jamaal Williams: Likely limited this week
Coach Mike McCarthy said Williams (ankle) will be limited in practice this week, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Participation in any capacity would confirm that Williams escaped with a minor injury after exiting Thursday's preseason win over the Steelers. An appearance in Friday's exhibition against Oakland might be a lot to ask, but it least seems Williams is on the right track to make it back before Week 1. Ty Mongtomery could be busy with the first-team offense Friday, though the Packers are hopeful Aaron Jones (hamstring, suspension) also will be available.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Ankle injury is 'minor'•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Doesn't think injury is serious•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Injures ankle against Steelers•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Finds paydirt in exhibition opener•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Getting heavy run with starters•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Likely headed for committee•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Davis
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Big questions after preseason Week 2
How high should Josh Gordon go? Are we buying the Christian McCaffrey hype? Our experts tackle...
-
When to draft Alvin Kamara?
Alvin Kamara is being taken as the sixth overall pick in Fantasy drafts. Is it too early?
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...