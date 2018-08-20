Coach Mike McCarthy said Williams (ankle) will be limited in practice this week, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Participation in any capacity would confirm that Williams escaped with a minor injury after exiting Thursday's preseason win over the Steelers. An appearance in Friday's exhibition against Oakland might be a lot to ask, but it least seems Williams is on the right track to make it back before Week 1. Ty Mongtomery could be busy with the first-team offense Friday, though the Packers are hopeful Aaron Jones (hamstring, suspension) also will be available.