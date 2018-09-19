Packers' Jamaal Williams: Likely to retain lead role over Jones
Williams and Ty Montgomery are expected to see the majority of the snaps out of the backfield Sunday against the Redskins after head coach Mike McCarthy said the duo "will be in the first slot" among the team's running backs this week, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
McCarthy's comments are noteworthy after Aaron Jones, the Packers' top runner last season on a per-carry basis, was reinstated to the active roster earlier this week following a two-game suspension. While Jones still profiles as the Packers' most dynamic backfield threat, it appears both Williams and Montgomery may have endeared themselves to Montgomery for their skills in pass protection, which have taken on even greater importance with franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers playing through a bone bruise and sprained MCL in his left knee. It's possible that Jones jumps either or both of his competitors on the depth chart if he can prove to be a more well-rounded back in practice and any in-game opportunities he receives, but Williams looks primed to act as the team's lead back for at least another week. Williams has out-snapped Montgomery in both contests this season while holding a 31-7 edge in carries, though he has yet to score and is averaging a weak 3.4 yards per tote.
