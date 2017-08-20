Williams rushed seven times for 12 yards in Saturday's 21-17 preseason win over the Redskins.

With Ty Montgomery (leg) sitting Saturday, it was Williams working as the first-team tailback and seeing five of his seven touches during the Packers' 75-yard opening possession. The rookie has reportedly been solidifying his status as the top backup to Montgomery during camp, although his work in preseason games thus far (11 carries, 26 yards) has been rather lackluster. With Montgomery's status rather cloudy at the moment, Williams is likely to see some extended opportunity in the Packers' third preseason contest next Saturday against the Broncos