Williams (ankle) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice report.
The same applies to fellow running back AJ Dillon (quad), as well as eight other Packers. Added context with regard to the duo's status will arrive when the team practices again Thursday, but so far there's nothing to suggest that Williams is in any danger of missing Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Hangs onto backup role•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Gets back to full participation•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Limited Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Back at practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Not playing Week 16•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Doubtful for SNF•