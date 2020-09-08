Williams is listed as the backup running back behind Aaron Jones on the unofficial depth chart released by the Packers on Monday night.

There were whispers that -- after the Packers drafted running back AJ Dillon in the second round in February -- Williams could be released to open up salary-cap space for the Packers' impending big-name free agents. However, that turned out to be nothing more than speculation, and Williams -- set to become a free agent himself -- will remain in Green Bay for at least another year. Williams saw the field plenty last year despite playing behind Jones, and he figures to reprise a similar role in 2020.