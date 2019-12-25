Play

Williams (shoulder) was a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Though the shoulder injury that forced Williams out of Monday's 23-10 win over the Vikings isn't viewed as a serious concern, the running back's availability for this weekend's regular-season finale in Detroit is in some peril nonetheless. If Williams can't gain clearance for the Week 17 contest, unproven rookie Dexter Williams and return man Tyler Ervin would represent the available depth backs behind lead option Aaron Jones.

