Packers' Jamaal Williams: Listed as full participant
Williams (neck) was listed as a full participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
For the second straight day, the Packers didn't hold a formal practice session in advance of Thursday's game against the Eagles, but Williams' estimated listing Tuesday indicates he's trending in the right direction for the Week 4 matchup. Williams handled an elevated snap share in the Week 3 win over the Broncos while top back Aaron Jones managed a shoulder injury, but the latter is also on track to be available against Philadelphia after he too was listed as a full participant on Tuesday's report.
