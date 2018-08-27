Packers' Jamaal Williams: Looks healthy at practice
Williams (ankle) appears to be a full participant at Monday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Williams only missed a few days of practice after hurting his ankle in the second week of the preseason, but the extent of his participation hasn't been clear. He never seemed too worried about the injury and should be fine for Week 1 against the Bears. Williams should be busy while Aaron Jones serves a two-game suspension, but Ty Montgomery (foot) also figures to have a role if he's healthy.
